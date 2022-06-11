Ontario health officials are reporting that 528 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 110 patients in intensive care.

The total number of people in hospital with the disease dropped slightly on Saturday from the 536 hospitalizations reported on Friday.

Officials also reported 11 new deaths due to COVID-19 that occurred over the past 30 days. Further, the province reported one new death that happened more than a month ago.

Since the start of the pandemic, 13,336 individuals have died due to the disease.

The province reported 825 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, but health officials have warned that number is an underestimate due to testing limitations and backlogs.

With 11,050 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province's positivity rate is about 7.1 per cent.

In the Greater Toronto Area, officials reported 210 new cases in Toronto, 62 new cases in Peel Region, 55 new cases in York Region, 35 new cases in Durham Region, and 20 new cases in Halton Region.

The province deemed 892 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Saturday, bringing Ontario's number of recovered patients up to 1,290,406.

Today's report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 1,312,185.

The province reported 51 resident cases and 17 staff cases in long-term care settings across Ontario. Five of the eight deaths reported on Saturday involved residents in long-term care.

Officials said that at least 62 long-term care homes are currently dealing with an outbreak.