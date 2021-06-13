Ontario reported 530 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths on Sunday, as the province’s known active caseload hit its lowest point since Aug., 2020.

Ontario reported 502 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, and 574 on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases now stands at 514, down from 533 yesterday.

There are now 5,601 known active cases of novel coronavirus infection across the province, the lowest this number has reached since Aug. 8, 2020, when there were 5,442 active cases.

Across the GTA, Toronto reported 102 new cases, Peel reported 81, York Region reported 14 additional cases and Durham reported 21 new cases.

Halton reported 21 cases and Hamilton reported 24 new cases.

One of the deaths reported on Sunday involved a resident of the long-term care system.

Hospitalizations held steady on Sunday, with 426 patients in Ontario hospital intensive care units, up four from Saturday.

Manitoba said Saturday 25 of its ICU COVID-19 patients are in Ontario hospitals.

Overall hospitalization data provided by the Ministry of Health on Sunday was incomplete.

Provincial labs processed 20,731 specimens, generating a positivity rate of at least 2.6 per cent.

Another 5,846 specimens remain under investigation.

The Ministry of Health still does not regularly disclose the total count of Delta B.1.617 variant of concern cases detected in the province, but Public Health Ontario said that as of June 3, 434 Delta cases were confirmed across the province through whole genomic sequencing.

It is believed the Delta variant will be the dominant strain in the province by July.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.