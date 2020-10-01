Ontario reported 538 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and three new deaths, with Toronto still accounting for almost half of all new infections.

"Locally, there are 229 new cases in Toronto with 101 in Peel, 66 in Ottawa and 43 in York Region," Elliott said on Twitter. "(Sixty per cent) of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40."

The province reported 625 new cases on Wednesday, 554 on Tuesday and a record-setting 700 on Monday.

Provincial labs processed 39,600 test specimens, up from 35,000 one day earlier.

A total of 515 people recovered from infection, leading to a net increase in active cases of 20 for the day.

Yesterday, provincial health officials released new modelling suggesting the province could see as many as 1,000 cases per day by early to mid-October.

Even so, the Premier said Wednesday that now was not the time for a return to Stage 2 of reopening, which would end activities such as indoor dining, cinema-going, bar attendance and exercising in gyms.

UHN epidemiologist Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CP24 it is likely new measures beyond what has already been enacted in the province will be necessary to lower the case count.

"We know what can happen in the next two weeks and then the weeks and months ahead, it's never too late to pivot, to turn around when you're going down the wrong path and we can certainly adopt strategies to get this under control."

