Ontario reported 56 more COVID-19 deaths on Sunday and under 500 patients in intensive care with the virus.

A spokesperson with the Ministry of Health says the latest deaths occurred over the past 23 days, with two yesterday, 16 on Feb. 4, 9 on Feb. 3 and the remaining in the previous days.

The ministry says one death was removed from the cumulative death total today due to data cleaning. There have been a total of 11,825 deaths since March 2020.

There are currently 2,230 people hospitalized with COVID-19, compared to 3,019 a week ago, and 486 of those patients are in ICU.

Today marks the first time in almost a month where ICU capacity dipped below 500.

Ontario labs processed just over 17,500 tests in the 24 hours, producing a positivity rate of 11.8 per cent, down from 13.5 per cent a week ago, the ministry says.

The province reported 2,887 new lab-confirmed coronavirus infections today, but health officials say that number is an undercount due to testing restrictions.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.