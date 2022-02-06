Ontario to allow some medical procedures to resume Monday as health restrictions loosen
Ontario announces reopening plan; restaurants, gyms, cinemas to reopen at 50% capacity on Jan. 31
Ontario parents may not be notified of COVID-19 exposure in child's class: document
Ontario to change COVID-19 testing, tracing guidance in face of Omicron spike
Ontario to expand COVID-19 booster shot eligibility to all adults three months out from their second dose
Ontario reinstates capacity limits for large sports, entertainment venues amid Omicron concerns
'Now is not the time to travel,' Duclos says as Canada warns against trips abroad
'We are in for the long haul': Canadians experience pandemic fatigue amid fourth wave
Return to work plans put on hold for tens of thousands of civil servants amid concerns over Omicron variant