Ontario reported another 58 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday as the number of patients hospitalized with the virus continues to slowly drop.

The latest deaths occurred over the past 13 days with nine deaths on Jan. 27, 17 deaths on Jan. 26 and the remaining deaths occurring in the preceding days, according to a spokesperson from the Ministry of Health.

Among the latest deaths, 14 were long-term care home residents.

Over the past week, 442 COVID-19 deaths were reported by the province and 1,161 deaths have been reported in January so far, however, some deaths occurred earlier and were only disclosed this month.

The ministry says two deaths were removed from the cumulative tally today based on a data cleanup bringing the province’s death toll to 11,354.

There are currently 3,439 people hospitalized with the virus across Ontario, down from 3,535 yesterday and from 4,026 a week ago.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 55 per cent of patients were admitted to the hospital for the virus and 45 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for the virus.

Of those hospitalized, 597 patients are in intensive care and 386 are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Eighty-two per cent of ICU patients were admitted for the virus and 18 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive, according to Elliott.

ICU capacity remains relatively unchanged from a week ago when there were 600 people in intensive care with the virus.

Provincial labs processed 29,241 tests in the past 24 hours, compared to 36,296 tests a week ago.

The testing positivity rate now stands at 13.9 per cent, down two per cent from seven days ago, according to the ministry.

Ontario reported 4,855 new coronavirus cases today, but that is likely an undercount due to testing restrictions.

Among the latest cases, 3,480 of the individuals are fully vaccinated, 765 are unvaccinated, 207 are partially vaccinated and 403 have an unknown vaccination status.

So far, 88 per cent of Ontarians aged five years and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 83 per cent have received two doses and are considered fully vaccinated and 45 per cent have received three doses.

To date, there have been 1,026,291 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases and 965,386 recoveries in Ontario since the pandemic began over two years ago.

On Monday, the province will lift some COVID-19 restrictions after reverting to a modified Step 2 earlier this month to combat rising case counts due to the Omicron variant.

Many indoor settings, including restaurants, gyms and cinemas, will be able to reopen at 50 per cent capacity and social gatherings will increase to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.