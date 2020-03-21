Ontario reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, one new recovery, total now 377
A COVID-19 information letter is shown at a coronavirus evaluation clinic in Montreal, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Saturday, March 21, 2020 10:37AM EDT
Provincial health officials say 58 more people tested positive for COVID-19 infection from Friday to Saturday, raising Ontario’s case count including deaths and recoveries to 377.
Saturday’s morning disclosure includes one more patient who has made a full clinical recovery, raising Ontario’s total to six.
More than 7,200 other people across the province are awaiting test results.
