Ontario is reporting 587 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths on Thursday as the seven-day rolling average continues to decline.

Today’s case count is up from the 476 infections logged yesterday but down from the 647 cases reported last Thursday.

Among the latest cases, 349 individuals are unvaccinated, 27 are partially vaccinated, 164 are fully vaccinated and 47 have an unknown vaccination status.

About 29 per cent of all Ontarians are not vaccinated, including children under 12 years old who are ineligible for a vaccine.

Provincial health officials logged 429 cases on Wednesday, 511 on Tuesday and 580 on Monday.

The rolling seven-day average now stands at 565, down from 606 a week ago.

Another 586 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, resulting in 4,575 active cases across the province.

All of the deaths reported today occurred in the last month, according to the Ministry of Health.

The province’s virus-related death toll stands at 9,776. One death was removed from the cumulative death total today based on data cleaning, the ministry said.

Ontario labs processed more than 37,000 tests yesterday, producing a positivity rate of 1.7 per cent, unchanged from a week ago.

Toronto reported 119 new infections today, while 55 were logged in Peel Region, 42 in York Region, 28 in Durham and 14 in Halton.

Meanwhile, 32 cases were reported in Ottawa and 23 in Hamilton.

Ontario also reported 121 new school-related cases in the province today.

There are 279 patients receiving treatment for the virus in Ontario hospitals and 149 are in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 134 of ICU patients are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 15 are fully vaccinated

To date, there have been more than 590,100 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases and 575,753 recoveries since the pandemic began in March 2020.

So far, over 86 per cent of eligible Ontarians have received one dose of a vaccine and 81 per cent have received two doses and are considered fully vaccinated.

The latest numbers come as Ontario’s chief medical officer of health is set to release gathering guidelines today for the upcoming Thanksgiving long weekend and Halloween.

Thanksgiving will be the first provincial holiday since Christmas 2019 where indoor gatherings are permitted amid the pandemic.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.