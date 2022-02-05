Ontario reported another 59 COVID-19 deaths today, as virus-related hospitalizations and ICU capacity continues to slowly decline.

The Ministry of Health says all of the deaths reported today occured in the past month with five deaths on Feb. 4, 19 on Feb. 3, seven on Feb. 2 and the remaining in the previous days.

The virus-related death toll stands at 11,770.

Meanwhile, there are currently 2,493 people hospitalized with the virus in Ontario, down from 3,439 hospitalizations a week ago.

Of those hospitalized, 501 are in intensive care, compared to 597 a week ago.

Provincial labs processed more than 22,500 tests in the past 24 hours, producing a positivity rate of 12.1 per cent, according to the ministry.

