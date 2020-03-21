

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Provincial health officials say 59 more people tested positive for COVID-19 infection from Friday to Saturday, raising Ontario’s case count including deaths and recoveries to 377.

Saturday’s morning disclosure includes one more patient who has made a full clinical recovery, raising Ontario’s total to six.

Of the new cases, at least one, a man in his 40s from Simcoe-Muskoka who recently returned from England, has been hospitalized for treatment.

The new cases include nine cases tied to travel to Europe, the U.S., Ecuador and the Philippines.

Five other cases are attributed to close contact with a previously confirmed patient.

Seventeen of the 59 new cases were identified by the region of Ontario they were located in, including two cases in Toronto, four in Peel Region, one in Hastings—Prince Edward County, one in Durham Region, three in Simcoe-Muskoka, five in York Region and one in Ottawa.

All information concerning the remaining 42 cases, including location of the patient, gender, age and cause of transmission and status, was not provided.

Throughout all of Friday, the province disclosed 60 new COVID-19 infections.

More than 7,200 other people across the province are still awaiting test results.

Health officials previously said they were working to increase the province's testing capacity to complete 5,000 tests per day.

On Friday, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said Toronto had 161 active cases of COVID-19, including a homeless person, a paramedic and a resident of a Scarborough seniors’ home.

Canada now has 1,146 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 14 deaths and 15 recoveries.