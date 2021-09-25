Ontario reported more than 600 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths on Saturday, continuing a daily trend of declining case counts.

Provincial health officials logged 640 new coronavirus infections today, down from 727 on Friday and 821 a week ago.

Today marks the fourth straight day that the province saw a day-over-day drop in new cases.

Of the latest infections, 370 of the individuals are unvaccinated, 46 are partially vaccinated, 155 are fully vaccinated and 69 have an unknown vaccination status.

About 30 per cent of all Ontarians are unvaccinated against the disease, including children under 12 years old who are not eligible for a vaccine.

The province reported 677 new cases on Thursday, 463 on Wednesday and 574 on Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 629, a notable drop from 719 a week ago.

Of the 10 virus-related deaths reported today, six occurred within the last month and four occurred more than a month ago. The fatalities were only logged now due to data cleaning, according to the Ministry of Health.

Another 794 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, resulting in 5,583 active cases across the province.

A total of 33,303 tests were processed yesterday, producing a positivity rate of 1.9 per cent, down from 2.5 per cent seven days ago, according to the ministry.

Of the latest cases, 126 are children between zero and 11 years old, 65 are individuals between 12 and 19 years old, 232 are between 20 and 39, 149 are between 40 and 59, 56 are between 60 and 79 and 11 are 80 and older.

Toronto reported the most cases out of Ontario’s 34 public health units with 113 new infections, while 69 were logged in Peel Region, 58 in York Region, 38 in Durham and 20 in Halton.

Elsewhere in Southern Ontario, 50 were logged in Ottawa, 46 in Hamilton and 30 in Waterloo.

There are 323 people receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals for the virus, with 178 in intensive care units and 128 breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Of those patients in ICUs, 171 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and seven are fully vaccinated.

To date, there have been over 583,275 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases and 567,994 recoveries in the province since Jan. 2020.

So far, over 85 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 years and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 80 per cent have received two doses and are considered fully vaccinated.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.