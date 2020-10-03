Ontario is reporting 653 new cases of COVID-19 today, down from the more than 700 confirmed one day earlier.

Despite today's drop, the number of new infections reported today has pushed the rolling seven-day average to 613, up from 582 one day earlier.

More than 46,000 tests were completed over the past 24 hours, bringing the case positivity rate to 1.4 per cent.

The province is still working to clear a massive testing backlog with more than 90,000 specimens still waiting to be processed.

Of the new cases recorded today, 284 were reported in Toronto, 104 were in Peel, and 97 were in Ottawa.

Four more deaths were reported today along with an additional 37 that were not included in previous totals.

Provincial health officials say the additional deaths, which occurred in either the spring or summer, have been identified as part of a "data review and data cleaning initiative."

According to centrally-reported data, the number of patients infected with COVID-19 who are receiving care in Ontario hospitals dropped to 155 but intensive care admissions increased to 41, up four one day earlier.

More to come...