Ontario reported 658 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths, a marked decline in cases from the past week’s trend and the lowest overall count in eight days.

“Locally, there are 197 new cases in Toronto, 155 in Peel, 94 in York Region and 66 in Ottawa,” Health Minister Christine Elliott wrote on Twitter.

Ontario reported 805 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 712 on Friday.

Sunday’s count is the lowest since Oct. 10 when the province reported 649 cases.

Elliott said 685 people recovered from infection in the past 24 hours, leading to a decline in active cases of 32.

Provincial labs processed nearly 40,900 tests in the past 24 hours, down from 44,700 in the previous period.

More to come.