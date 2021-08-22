Ontario’s daily COVID-19 case count continues to move upward to levels not seen in more than two months, with officials reporting 722 cases on Sunday and two additional deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases now stands at 564, up from 534 yesterday.

Ontario reported 689 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 650 on Friday.

The last time the province reported a daily COVID-19 case count this high was on June 5 when 774 cases were detected.

Provincial labs processed 23,075 specimens, generating a positivity rate of at least 3.2 per cent, the highest it has been since June 7.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 522 or 78 per cent of Sunday’s cases involved people who were unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or had unknown vaccination status.

She said 158 or 22 per cent of Sunday’s case count involved fully vaccinated individuals.

Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people account for only 34 per cent of Ontario’s population.

There are now 4,989 known active coronavirus cases across the province, with 9,453 confirmed deaths and 545,070 recoveries.

Intensive care unit occupancy due to COVID-19 rose to 141, up from 135 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.