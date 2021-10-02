Ontario reported more than 700 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths on Saturday, marking the highest single-day case count in over a week.

Provincial health officials logged 704 new coronavirus infections today, up from 668 yesterday and from 640 a week ago.

Today marks the highest daily tally since Sept. 24 when 727 cases were reported.

Of the latest cases, 401 of the individuals are unvaccinated, 44 are partially vaccinated, 198 are fully vaccinated and 61 have an unknown vaccination status.

About 29 per cent of all Ontarians are unvaccinated against the disease, including children under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible for a shot.

Ontario recorded 647 new cases on Thursday, 495 on Wednesday and 466 on Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 607, up from 597 on Friday but down from 629 a week ago.

Another 645 people recovered from the virus yesterday, resulting in 5,021 active cases across the province..

According to the Ministry of Health, all of the seven deaths reported today occurred in the last month. The province’s virus-related death toll stands at 9,750.

Ontario labs processed more than 29,500 tests in the past 24 hours, leaving the positivity rate unchanged from yesterday at 1.8 per cent, the ministry says.

Of the latest cases, 151 are children between the ages of zero and 11 years old, 60 of the individuals are between 12 and 19 years old, 264 are between 20 and 39 years old, 143 are between 40 and 59, 68 are between 60 and 79 and 17 are 80 years and older.

In the Greater Toronto Area, Toronto reported 150 new cases, while 67 infections were reported in Peel Region, 46 in York Region, 15 in Halton and 14 in Durham.

Elsewhere in Southern Ontario, 70 new cases were logged in Ottawa, 44 in Hamilton and 32 in Windsor-Essex.

The ministry says there are 274 people in Ontario hospitals receiving treatment for the virus and 162 patients are in intensive care units.

Of those in ICUs, Health Minister Christine Elliott says 155 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and seven are fully vaccinated.

So far, 86 per cent of eligible Ontarians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 81 per cent have received two doses and are considered fully vaccinated.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.