Ontario reported 72 more COVID-19 deaths and under 3,000 patients in hospital with the virus as both hospitalizations and ICU capacity continue to gradually decline.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health says 67 of the latest deaths occurred over the past 24 days, with four deaths occurring on Feb. 1, 18 deaths on Jan. 31, 17 deaths on Jan. 30 and 28 deaths in the preceding days.

Five deaths that occurred over a month ago were also added to the cumulative death total today based on a data cleanup, the ministry says. The virus-related death toll now stands at 11,576.

Eleven of the latest deaths were long-term care home residents.

In addition, there are 329 homes in Ontario with an active COVID-19 outbreak.

The ministry says there are currently 2,939 people with the virus in Ontario hospitals, down from 4,016 a week ago.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 56 per cent of patients were admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 and 44 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for the virus.

Of those in hospital, 555 are in intensive care, compared to 608 a week ago, and 337 are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Eighty-three per cent of ICU patients were admitted for COVID-19 and 17 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive, Elliott says.

Provincial labs processed more than 27,700 tests in the past 24 hours, producing a positivity rate of 13.4 per cent, down from 14.1 per cent a week ago, according to the ministry.

Ontario reported 3,909 new coronavirus infections today, but health officials say that is an undercount due to testing restrictions.

Among the latest cases, 2,643 of the individuals are fully vaccinated, 683 are unvaccinated, 164 are partially vaccinated and 419 have an unknown vaccination status.

So far, nearly 89 per cent of Ontarians aged five years and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 83 per cent have received two doses and 46 per cent have received three doses.

Yesterday, Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table released new modelling that suggests hospitalizations will likely “rebound” and remain at a “prolonged peak” following the lifting of some public health measures earlier this week.

York Region’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barry Pakes says it’s too early to say if a rise in hospitalizations will prompt another lockdown in Ontario.

“They're (hospitalizations) at the 3,000 patient mark in admissions, which is better than 4,000 last week, but 1,000 higher than it was during the highest time during wave three, so we're still in a very tenuous position,” he told CP24 on Wednesday.

“So while all of us, and that includes literally everybody in our society I think, do not want any further lockdowns- and I'm very much hoping that they don't occur and I'm reasonably confident that they won't- we really don't know at this point,” he added.

On Monday, indoor dining, gyms and cinemas reopened after being shuttered on Jan. 5 to reduce spread of the highly-contagious Omicron variant.

The government’s phased reopening plan includes three stages that are 21 days apart with virtually all restrictions being lifted as of March 14, unless the government decides to pause the plan based on worsening trends.

To date, there have been 1,039,825 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases and 986,715 recoveries in Ontario since Jan. 2020.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.