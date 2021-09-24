Ontario reported more than 700 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths on Friday as the seven-day rolling average continues to decline.

Provincial health officials logged 727 new coronavirus cases today, up from 677 on Thursday but down from 795 a week ago.

Of the latest cases, 447 are among unvaccinated individuals, 56 are partially vaccinated, 170 are fully vaccinated and 54 have an unknown vaccination status.

Today’s case count is up after nearly a week of day-over-day declines.

The province logged 463 new cases on Wednesday, 574 on Tuesday and 610 on Monday.

The seven-day rolling average of new infections now stands at 655 compared to 724 a week ago.

Eleven more virus-related deaths were reported today, with three occuring more than a month ago and logged today due to data cleaning, according to the Ministry of Health.

The province’s death toll stands at 9,688.

Another 814 people recovered from the virus yesterday, resulting in 5,747 active cases across the province.

Ontario labs processed 36,855 tests on Thursday, bringing the positivity rate to 1.8 per cent, down from 2.4 per cent a week ago, according to the ministry.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.