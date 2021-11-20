Ontario reported more than 700 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths on Saturday.

Provincial health officials logged 728 new infections today, down from 793 on Friday but up from 661 a week ago.

Earlier this week the province reported 481 new cases on Tuesday, 512 on Wednesday and 711 on Thursday.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 635, a notable rise from 559 a week ago.

Among the latest cases, 370 of the individuals are unvaccinated, 17 are partially vaccinated, 287 are fully vaccinated and 54 have an unknown vaccination status.

To date, over 88 per cent of eligible Ontarians aged 12 years and up have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 85 per cent have received two doses and are considered fully vaccinated.

On Friday, Health Canada approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11.

The province is expected to roll out doses to children starting next week.

Another 500 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, resulting in 5,317 active cases across the province.

The Ministry of Health says the five deaths reported today occurred in the last month.

The province’s virus-related death toll now stands at 9,964.

Ontario labs processed 30,138 tests in the past 24 hours, producing a positivity rate of 2.3 per cent, compared to 2.4 per cent a week ago, according to the ministry.

The public health units that reported the most cases today include Toronto (89), Simcoe Muskoka (63), Sudbury and surrounding districts (60), Waterloo (49), and Peel Region (45).

There are currently 283 patients hospitalized with the disease in Ontario hospitals, the ministry says.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of those hospitalized 215 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 68 are fully vaccinated.

Due to a technical issue, the ministry says data on ICU occupancy is currently unavailable.

To date, there have been 610,950 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases and 595,669 recoveries in Ontario since Jan. 2020.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.