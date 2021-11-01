Ontario reported 74 COVID-19 cases linked to public school staff and students on Friday, the smallest one-day increase in cases since the first week of the 2021 school year.

The Ministry of Education says 68 of the cases detected on Oct. 29 involved students and six others involved school staff.

It’s the smallest single day-increase in coronavirus cases detected since Sept. 10, well before many GTA school boards were even underway.

There are now 515 of the province’s 4,844 publicly funded schools dealing with at least one active case of the virus and three are closed.

One of the schools closed is in Lucan, Ont., while another is in Azilda, Ont., near Sudbury.

There are now 973 known active cases of COVID-19 in Ontario tied to schools, representing approximately 31 per cent of all known active cases in the province.

Including the 136 known active cases linked to childcare centres, that share increases to 35 per cent.

Public schools in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) continue to make up more than half of all school-related COVID-19 infections in the province.

On Monday, a count of school board data by CP24 found at least 495 active cases of COVID-19, with at least 104 class cohorts isolating at home due to exposure.

Active cases in GTHA schools have declined by 20 per cent in the past two weeks