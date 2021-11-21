For the fourth consecutive day, Ontario is reporting more than 700 new cases of COVID-19 as the average daily case count in the province continues to rise.

Provincial health officials are reporting 741 new COVID-19 infections today, up from 728 on Saturday and 666 one week ago.

The seven-day rolling average of new infections is now 645, up from 635 on Saturday and 563 last Sunday.

Of the cases confirmed today, 350 are in those who are unvaccinated, 20 involve people who have been partially vaccinated, 331 are in fully vaccinated individuals, and 40 involve people with an unknown vaccination status.

With 29,799 tests processed over the past 24 hours, officials are reporting a provincewide positivity rate of 2.6 per cent, down slightly from 2.7 per cent last Sunday.

Ontario's known, active caseload now stands at 5,465 compared to 4,778 last Sunday.

The public health units with the highest case counts today include Simcoe-Muskoka (84), Toronto (80), Windsor (50), Ottawa (48), Peel Region (43), Sudbury (39), and York Region (39).

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 135 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, up marginally from 133 seven days ago. This number includes nearly a dozen patients who were transferred from Saskatchewan to Ontario hospitals.

The province does not provide data on weekends about the vaccination status of COVID-19 patients in the ICU but on Friday, officials said only 12 of the 128 people in the ICU were fully vaccinated.

Three more virus-related deaths were logged today, according to the province, bringing Ontario's COVID-19 death toll to 9,967.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.