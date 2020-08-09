Ontario reported a seventh straight day of fewer than 100 new COVID-19 infections, with 79 on Sunday, along with two new deaths.

"Locally, 30 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting fewer than five cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases," Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

The province reported 70 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 88 on Friday, 95 on Thursday and 88 on Wednesday.

She said 148 more patients recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, meaning Ontario's remaining active cases declined by 71.

Lab-confirmed cases of the virus since January surpassed 40,000 on Sunday, with a total of 40,046 detected since January 25.

Officials said a total of 2,786 people have died from the virus since March.

More than 36,279 people have recovered from the virus, with 981 active cases remaining.

Provincial labs turned around 28,000 test specimens in the past 24 hours, up from 26,000 on Saturday.

The tests generated a positivity rate of 0.28 per cent.

Ontario's continued decline in new case growth prompted Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams to say last week that he thought it was possible new case growth would fall below 50 cases per day sometime in August.

Fifty-six per cent of the newly infected were under the age of 40.

Peel Region reported 17 new cases; York Region reported 9 new cases, while Toronto reported 25 new cases.

Ontario's hospital occupancy data was incomplete for Sunday.