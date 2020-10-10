More than 3,000 Ontarians have now died from COVID-19 as the province recorded 809 new cases of the disease on Saturday.

Seven more people died from the virus, up from five deaths recorded on Friday.

Five of the new deaths were long-term care home residents. A total of 3,004 people have now died from the novel coronavirus in Ontario.

People who are 80 years old and older account for more than 30 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths across the province.

Today’s case count marks a drop from the record-high 939 new infections reported on Friday as the province battles a second wave of the virus.

Ontario reported 797 new cases of the disease on Thursday and 583 new infections on Wednesday.

The GTA and Ottawa continue to represent a majority of the new cases in the province.

“Locally, there are 358 new cases in Toronto, 123 in Peel, 94 in Ottawa and 76 in York Region. There are 700 more resolved cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the GTA, Halton Region recorded 32 new cases and Durham Region recorded 25 new infections.

Almost 44,300 tests were completed by provincial labs within the past 24 hours, relatively unchanged from a day earlier.

A total of 56,138 tests are still under investigation as the province makes its way through a testing backlog.

Saturday’s results represent a positivity rate of 1.8 per cent, a drop from 2.1 per cent logged on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases now stands at 694.

Of the new cases recorded on Saturday, the majority are among those between 20 and 39 years old (340). People between 40 and 59 years old account for 224 cases and 121 of the cases are 19 years old and younger. Ninety-two cases are people between 60 and 79 years old and 36 are among those 80 and older.

Since January, there have been 58,490 COVID-19 cases across the province and 49,732 recoveries.

There are now 5,754 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario.

Of Ontario's 34 public health regions, 11 reported no new cases on Saturday and 11 others reported five or less.

According to public health officials, there are now four COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes, up from two on Friday.

Hospitalizations continue to rise as case counts increase, putting the province’s health care system at further risk.

As of Saturday, 213 patients are being treated for the virus in hospital and 48 are currently in intensive care. Of those patients, 29 are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

New restrictions as cases rise in COVID-19 hot spots

As the trend of rising cases continues across the province, the government enacted new restrictions in the COVID-19 hotspots of Toronto, Peel and Ottawa.

As of 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, movie theatres, gyms and indoor dining at restaurants were ordered to shut down for 28 days in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Although the closure will put many businesses at risk, Premier Doug Ford said if he didn’t act now, he would be “negligent.”

“All trends are going in the wrong direction. Left unchecked we risk the worst case scenarios first seen in Italy and New York City (in the spring),” he warned.

There will also be a ban on indoor sporting games and the maximum number of people allowed to gather in meeting and event spaces will be capped at 10.

In addition, as of Oct. 13, wedding receptions in Toronto, Ottawa, and Peel Region will be subject to new gathering rules of 10 indoors and 25 outdoors.

Modelling released by the province earlier this month suggested the province could top 1,000 cases per day sometime in mid-October.