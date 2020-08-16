Ontario reports 81 new cases of COVID-19
People line up to be tested at a COVID-19 assessment centre in Toronto on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Health officials and the government have asked that people stay inside to help curb the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Published Sunday, August 16, 2020 10:16AM EDT
Ontario is reporting 81 new cases of COVID-19, a slight decrease from a day earlier.
“Locally, 31 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 17 of them reporting no new cases,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted.
On Saturday, the province reported 106 new cases of the virus and 92 new infections on Friday.
