Ontario is reporting 81 new cases of COVID-19 and zero deaths, a slight drop in infections from a day earlier.

“Locally, 31 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 17 of them reporting no new cases,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted on Sunday.

Yesterday, 106 new cases of the virus were recorded in the province, marking the first time in four days that the amount of cases crept back into the triple digits.

The province reported 92 new infections on Friday and Monday was the last time Ontario recorded more than 100 new cases with 115 infections.

As of today, the death toll from the virus remains unchanged at 2,789.

Of the new cases reported Sunday, 37 patients are from 20 to 39 years old and 15 are from 40 to 59 years old.

According to the ministry of health’s daily epidemiological summary, provincial labs conducted more than 23,800 tests in the past 24 hours, down from over 30,400 a day earlier.

Over 25,800 tests are still under investigation.

Health officials said 80 cases have been resolved in Ontario and there are currently 904 active cases remaining across the province.

To date, there are a total of 40,646 cases in the province and 36,953 resolved cases.

Within the Greater Toronto Area, Peel Region recorded the most new cases on Sunday with 27 infections, according to public health officials.

There were 10 new cases reported in Toronto, two in York Region, one in Halton and zero in Durham.

There are 37 people hospitalized with the virus in Ontario, down from 39 on Saturday. But about 40 hospitals did not submit data to the ministry for Aug. 14 and health officials anticipate that the number of hospitalized patients may increase.

Of those hospitalized patients, 18 are in the intensive care unit, down from 17 on Saturday, and nine are breathing with the help of a ventilator, a slight drop from 10 a day earlier.