Ontario reported more than 800 new COVID-19 cases for a second straight day and 15 more deaths on Saturday.

Provincial health officials logged 857 new coronavirus infections, up from 848 on Friday but down from 944 a week ago.

Among the latest cases, 499 individuals are unvaccinated, 80 are partially vaccinated, 211 are fully vaccinated and 67 have an unknown vaccination status.

The province logged 798 new cases on Thursday, 554 on Wednesday and 564 on Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 716, a notable day-over-day drop from 729 on Friday and from 747 a week ago.

Fifteen more virus-related deaths were reported by the province today, bringing the province’s death toll to 9,605.

Eight of those fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours and seven occurred more than one month ago, according to the Ministry of Health.

Over the past few weeks, deaths that happened a month or two ago have been reported late due to data cleaning, the ministry says.

Another 756 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 6,209.

Ontario labs processed more than 26,200 tests yesterday, resulting in a positivity rate of 3.5 per cent, unchanged from a week ago, according to the ministry.

Toronto logged 170 new infections today, while 100 were reported in Peel Region, 77 in York Region, 29 in Durham and 18 in Halton.

Elsewhere in Southern Ontario, 73 new cases were reported in Ottawa, 55 in Hamilton, 50 in Windsor-Essex, 33 in Simcoe Muskoka, and 29 in both Niagara and Waterloo.

There are currently 363 COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals and 180 are in intensive care units.

Of those in ICUs, 165 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 15 are fully vaccinated.

To date, there have been more than 573,800 lab-confirmed coronavirus infections and 558,021 recoveries in Ontario since Jan. 2020.

So far, 84 per cent of eligible Ontarians 12 years and older have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 77 per cent have had two doses and are fully vaccinated.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.