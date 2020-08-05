Ontario health officials reported 86 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Wednesday, the longest stretch the province's new cases have stayed below 100 per day since late March.

"Locally, 29 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with fully 22 of them reporting no new cases at all," Health Minister Christine Elliott wrote on Twitter.

Ontario reported 91 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 88 on Monday, 116 on Sunday and 124 on Saturday.

Elliott said 146 people recovered from novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, meaning Ontario's remaining active cases declined by 60.

There are now 1,185 active cases remaining in Ontario, with 39,714 total lab-confirmed infections since Jan. 25 and 35,747 recoveries.

Of those diagnosed on Wednesday, 65 per cent (56) were under the age of 40.

Twenty-four of those diagnosed on Wednesday were healthcare workers.

Toronto reported 18 cases, Ottawa reported 16, Chatham-Kent reported 14 and Peel Region reported 11.

York Region reported 10 new infections and Windsor-Essex reported only two new cases.

Provincial labs conducted 17,229 tests in the past 24 hours, down from more than 33,000 on Saturday and 30,000 tests conducted on Sunday.

The results generated a positivity rate of .49 per cent on Wednesday, up from .37 per cent on Saturday.

A further 16,407 test specimens remain under investigation.

Overall, the number of people in provincial hospitals receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms continues to drop.

There are 66 people in hospitals receiving treatment for COVID-19, including 30 in intensive care.

There were 78 people in hospital for COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 28 in intensive care.

The number of people breathing with the help of a ventilator was unchanged Wednesday at 15.