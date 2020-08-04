Ontario health officials reported 88 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 91 on Tuesday, marking significant drops from earlier in the long weekend.

Four more people died of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with no deaths reported on Monday.

Ontario reported 116 new cases on Sunday, 124 on Saturday and 134 on Friday.

"Today, 29 of 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases," Health Minister Christine Elliott wrote on Twitter." This morning, we announced that Windsor-Essex will remain in Stage 2 as we continue to support local efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19."

She said provincial labs turned around 42,000 test specimens over the past 48 hours.

Another 242 people recovered from novel coronavirus infection over the past two days, meaning the number of active cases remaining in the province declined by 67 during this period.

There have now been 2,782 centrally-confirmed deaths, 39,628 lab-confirmed infections and 35,601 recoveries since the outbreak began.

A total of 1,245 people are still battling infection across the province.

People under the age of 39 accounted for 63 per cent of those infected over the past two days.

Peel Region reported 26 cases over the past two days, while Toronto 32 cases and York Region reported 8.

Windsor-Essex reported 18 cases, Durham Region reported 12 cases and Ottawa reported 5.

The number of people in hospital held relatively steady through this period.

There were 78 people admitted to hospital across Ontario for treatment of COVID-19 symptoms on Tuesday, up three from Monday.

Of those, 28 were in intensive care, also up three from Monday.

Fifteen people were breathing with the help of a ventilator, up two from Monday.