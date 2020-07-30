Ontario reported just 89 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and three new deaths, a higher case count than what was detected on Wednesday but still lower than most of the past four months.

The province reported 76 cases on Wednesday and 111 on Tuesday.

Wednesday's case count was the lowest Ontario had seen since March 22.

"Locally, 28 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 17 of them reporting no new cases," Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

Officials said 165 people recovered from novel coronavirus infection on Thursday, meaning the number of active cases remaining in the province declined by 79.

There are now 1,397 remaining active cases in Ontario, with 2,772 centrally-confirmed deaths and 34,906 recoveries.

Provincial labs turned around 27,600 test specimens in the past 24 hours, slightly more than the day before.

A further 28,000 tests remain under investigation.

Tests conducted in the past 24 hours generated a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent.

People aged 39 or under accounted for 63 per cent of Thursday's case growth.

Toronto reported 10 new cases, York Region reported 7, Peel Region reported 12 and Ottawa reported 15.

Windsor-Essex, the only public health region to be left at Stage 2 of reopening by tomorrow, reported 15 new cases.

Ontario hospitals reported 84 patients being treated for COVID-19 symptoms, down from 91 on Wednesday.

There were 27 patients in intensive care, down one from Wednesday.

Of those, 16 were breathing with a ventilator, down one from Wednesday.