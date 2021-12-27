Ontario reported more than 9,400 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as demand for diagnostic testing continues to outstrip available supply.

With 9,418 cases detected, the seven-day rolling average of new cases now stands at 7,550, up from 2,863 one week ago.

The province reported 9,826 new cases on Sunday and a record 10,412 new cases on Saturday.

Data on test positivity, a breakdown of breakthrough cases versus those in unvaccinated people, as well as recent fatality information was not provided.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said that there are 176 patients in hospital intensive care due to COVID-19, up from 164 one week ago.

She said that more than 46,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered across the province on Boxing Day.

“Thank you, #TeamOntario, for taking time out of your holidays to get shots into arms. 90.7% of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and 88.0% have two doses,” she wrote on Twitter.

Ontario Pharmacists’ Association CEO Justin Bates said pharmacies conduction rapid and PCR testing are running into problems sourcing enough kits to keep up with demand and lengthy turnaround times for PCR results.

“The first part is the supply of the test kits both the rapid and the PCR – and we’re having a lot of difficulty getting them to pharmacies,” he told CP24. “And we’re also seeing many of the labs just completely overwhelmed. There’s a huge backlog.”

He said the testing criteria needs to be narrowed and certain groups including all frontline healthcare workers need to be prioritized.

“This really dictates a rethinking of how we’re going about with the testing eligibility criteria. It’s amazing to think that frontline healthcare workers outside of LTC workers don’t even qualify as a priority eligibility to get tested.”