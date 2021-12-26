Ontario reported more than 9,800 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, coming slightly below Saturday’s record as PCR tests continue to be hard to obtain throughout the province.

Ontario reported 9,826 new cases Sunday, with all portals that include fatality data not publishing again until Dec. 29.

Ontario reported a record-breaking 10,412 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 9,571 new cases on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases now stands at 6,746, up from 2,542 one week ago.

All portals dedicated to breaking down cases by vaccination status are also not publishing data until Dec. 29.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said there are 168 patients in hospital intensive care due to COVID-19 on Sunday, up one from Saturday and nine from one week ago.

Non-ICU hospital occupancy data released Sunday was incomplete.

In its daily epidemiological summary published on Saturday, Public Health Ontario warned all data during this period must incorporate the fact that there are not enough PCR tests to accommodate the number of people seeking them, even if those without symptoms are excluded.

"Due to changes in the availability of testing, driven by increasing COVID-19 cases related to the Omicron variant, case counts in this report are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario. As such, data should be interpreted with caution."

Elliott said 106,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.