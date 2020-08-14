Ontario is reporting 92 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and one new death, now including data from Toronto which was unavailable on Thursday.

The province reported at least 78 cases on Thursday, but Toronto's data was not provided due to processing delays.

The province reported 95 cases on Wednesday.

"With Toronto Public Health’s data in from yesterday, today Ontario is still reporting fewer than 100 cases, with 92 cases of COVID-19, a 0.2% increase, the province processed over 30,000 tests," Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Provincial lab output on Friday was slightly higher than on Thursday when they turned around 29,000 test specimens.

A further 35,000 specimens were under investigation.

The positivity rate from Friday's results was 0.31 per cent.

There have now been 2,788 deaths in Ontario, with more than 40,459 lab-confirmed cases since January, and 36,772 recoveries

The number of remaining active cases in the province rose by eight on Friday, to 899.

Toronto reported 30 cases on Friday, but it was not known how many of those cases were confirmed on Thursday.

Peel Region reported 17 cases, York Region reported 4 cases, Durham reported 4 and Halton Region also reported 4.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms continues to fall.

There were 41 people hospitalized across Ontario with COVID-19 symptoms on Friday, down from 43 on Thursday.

Of those, 17 were in intensive care, down from 20 on Thursday and nine were breathing with the help of a ventilator, down from ten on Thursday.