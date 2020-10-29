Ontario reported 934 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 10 new deaths, as Toronto set a new record for cases detected in a 24-hour span.

“Locally, there are 420 new cases in Toronto, 169 in Peel, 95 in York Region and 58 in Ottawa,” Health Minister Christine Elliott wrote on Twitter.

More than 35,600 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, up from 30,000 completed in the previous period.

The positivity rate fell to at least 2.62 per cent, from at least 2.77 per cent on Wednesday.

Infectious diseases expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CP24 the province continues to fail to test enough people for him to be confident that all cases are being documented.

“It is kind of tough to know because there are limited numbers of tests,” he said. “We know we should be doing 50,000 tests per day but we’re probably doing about 25,000 to 33,000 tests per day so it’s not entirely clear what the ground truth is.

The province reported 834 new cases on Wednesday, 827 cases on Tuesday, 851 cases on Monday and 1,046 cases on Sunday.

There are now 7,578 active cases of infection in Ontario, up from 6,390 one week ago.

There have been 3,118 centrally confirmed deaths and 63,123 recoveries since Jan. 25.

Of the ten deaths reported on Thursday, five involved residents of long-term care homes.

Toronto Public Health said the 420 cases reported Thursday represents a record-high number of positive tests in one day.

Elsewhere in the GTA, Halton Region reported 35 new cases, Durham Region reported 19 and Hamilton reported 28 new cases.

The province says 322 people were in hospital being treated for COVID-19 symptoms, but a count of data from local public health units and hospitals found 337 people were in hospital, the same number as was found on Wednesday.

Of those, at least 77 were in intensive care and 52 were breathing with the help of ventilator.