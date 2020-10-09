Ontario reported 939 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and five new deaths, shattering every previous record of daily cases set during the entire pandemic, as the Ford government prepares new restrictions for the GTA and Ottawa.

"Locally, there are 336 new cases in Toronto, 150 in Peel and 126 in Ottawa," Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter on Friday.

She said more than 44,900 tests were completed, 3,000 less than on Thursday.

Officials reported 797 COVID-19 cases on Thursday and four new deaths, but officials later said some of the tests used to generate that result were up to seven days old.

Two of the five deaths reported Friday were long-term care home residents.

There have now been 2,997 deaths reported in Ontario since March, with 57,681 total infections confirmed through diagnostic testing and 49,032 recoveries.

There are now 5,652 active cases of infection across the province.

Of Ontario's 34 public health regions, nine reported no new cases on Friday, and 22 others reported five or less.

Modelling released by the province earlier this month suggested the province would reach 1,000 cases per day sometime in mid-October.

The new daily high comes as Ontario Premier Doug Ford's cabinet meets to discuss possible new public health restrictions in Toronto, the GTA and Ottawa that could include new restrictions on indoor dining and restrictions on gymnasiums and fitness centres for up to 28 days.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said he spoke to Premier Ford on Friday morning and was made aware of the meeting of cabinet, calling the recent case data in the city "alarming."

"I am just glad they are having a meeting today because I presume the purpose of that meeting is to say that we are not going to stick with the status quo," he said. "I don’t know exactly what the outcome will be but there are steps that need to be taken to preserve and protect health in our city and I think that is the appropriate thing for us to be doing."

Epidemiologist Dr. Isaac Bogoch said it is now time to act.

"If we let this be at the current state it will result in a significant number of hospitalizations and those will lead to deaths," he told CP24.

He urged the Ford government to be "mindful" of the sectors of the economy that could be disproportionately hurt by new measures and offer them support.

He also cautioned that although recent case counts are higher than the peak of the first wave in April, they also reflect significantly higher rates of testing.

"We have a better depiction of what the ground truth is," he said.

Friday results showed that 55 per cent of new infections were in people aged 39 or younger.

Elsewhere in the GTA, Durham Region reported 32 new cases, Halton Region reported 59, and Hamilton reported 40.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations in the province continued to accelerate.

There were 225 people in hospital being treated for COVID-19 symptoms on Friday, up from 205 on Thursday and 167 one week ago.

Of those, 47 people are in intensive care and 29 people are breathing with the help of a ventilator.