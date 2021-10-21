Ontario reported 94 new COVID-19 cases in public school students and staff on Thursday, as the number of known active cases tied to schools in the province fell to its lowest point in one month.

The Ministry of Education says 84 of the cases involve students and nine involve education workers, with the association of one other case not known.

Five-hundred and seventy-three of the province’s 4,844 public schools have an active case, and one school, Greenholme Junior Middle School in Toronto, is closed.

There are now 1,126 known active cases of COVID-19 tied to schools across the province, the lowest that number has been since Sept. 21 when 1,121 cases were detected.

Schools continue to be associated with approximately one third of the province’s total known active caseload each day.

Across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, school boards reported a collective total of 588 active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, two fewer than the day before.

The number of class cohorts self-isolating at home due to exposure fell to at least 131, from 137 the day before and 180 one week ago.

Officials across all three levels of government continue to prepare for the first deployment of COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5-11, as Pfizer-BioNTech’s proposal for kids’ jabs is now under review by Health Canada.

Public Health Ontario says that as of Oct. 19, there were 16 people age 19 or under hospitalized due to COVID-19 infection.