Ontario is reporting 948 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths on Monday with over 27,900 tests completed in the last 24 hours.

The Greater Toronto Area continues to record the majority of new infections.

“Locally, there are 315 new cases in Toronto, 269 in Peel, 81 in York Region and 64 in Ottawa,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted on Monday.

Elsewhere in the GTA, Durham Region logged 32 new infections, relatively unchanged from a day ago and Halton recorded 19 new cases, up from 16 on Sunday.

Ontario reported 977 new infections on Sunday, 1,015 cases on Saturday and 896 on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 919 compared to 878 a week ago.

Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Issac Bogoch said that although daily case counts are still high, transmission of the virus seems to be easing after restrictions were placed on COVID-19 hot spots last month.

“While things aren’t looking amazing with 800 to 1,000 new cases a day they don’t seem to be getting worse which basically tells us that the modified Stage 2 approach that’s been taken on several places- Toronto, Peel, York, Ottawa- is starting to show early signs of success,” Bogoch told CP24 Monday morning.

“I think it’s going to take a little bit longer if we want to actually see a decline in cases,” he added.

Toronto, Ottawa and Peel entered a modified Stage 2 on Oct. 10 for at least 28 days, resulting in the closure of gyms, theatres, casinos and indoor dining.

York Region also reverted to Stage 2 on Oct. 19 after seeing a steady rise in cases.

The majority of new cases in the province (382) are among people between the ages of 20 and 39. Meanwhile, people 80 years old and over accounted for the least amount of new cases (35) compared to 88 new infections a day ago.

Elliott said there are 826 more resolved cases in Ontario bringing the total amount of active cases to 8,096.

Testing levels continue to be well under the province’s target of 50,000 tests a day as 27,908 tests were completed by provincial labs in the last 24 hours.

On Sunday, over 37,100 tests were completed.

The latest numbers bring the province’s positivity rate to at least 3.4 per cent, up from 2.6 per cent a day ago.

To date, there have been over 77,600 cases of the virus in Ontario since late January and 66,407 recoveries. The virus death toll in the province now stands at 3,152.

Of the new deaths recorded today, three were long-term care home patients.

There are currently 74 long-term care homes in Ontario with a COVID-19 outbreak, down from 78 a day ago.

Growing trend of hospitalizations

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to grow as the province battles a second wave of the virus.

On Monday, at least 328 people were hospitalized with the virus but that number could be higher as at least 40 hospitals did not submit data for Oct. 31.

The Ministry of Health said 350 patients were in hospital with the virus on Sunday but stated that it was missing data from at least 40 hospitals that day as well.

Bogoch said the province’s healthcare system is currently not overwhelmed but the trend is going in the “wrong direction.”

“We know that our hospital system is not really, at this point in time, going to be overwhelmed with COVID-19, but we are see a growing trend of people coming to hospital with this infection,” he said. “A growing trend of people in the ICU with this infection especially when we look back to July and August when we had very few people hospitalized. So those arrows are pointing in the wrong direction.”

There are currently 75 patients in intensive care across Ontario, up from 72 on Sunday.

Of those patients, 45 are breathing with the help of a ventilator.