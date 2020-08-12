Ontario is reporting 95 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death, a notable uptick from 33 cases reported a day earlier.

According to the province’s epidemiological summary, the majority of new cases are coming from Toronto (19) and Peel (16).

Thirteen new cases were reported in Ottawa and only eight new cases were from Windsor-Essex, which was the last region to join Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan as of today.

“Locally, 28 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted on Wednesday.

Provincial health officials reported 33 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, which marked a dramatic drop in cases from earlier in the week. But the removal of some duplicated data from the system was partially responsible for the dip in cases.

The province reported 115 new cases on Monday and 79 on Sunday.

“With 134 more resolved, we continue to see a decline in the number of active cases. Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and vented patients all decreased as well,” Elliott tweeted.

Provincial labs processed over 24,500 tests yesterday, a slight increase from 21,581 tests conducted a day prior.

The majority of cases (41) involve people who are 20-39 years old.

The province reported one new death in the past 24 hours, compared to no new deaths a day earlier.

According to the summary, 16 long-term care homes in Ontario reported an outbreak, down from 18 homes the day prior.

There are 49 people in hospital with the virus and of those patients 20 are in intensive care and 10 are on a ventilator.

There are 912 active cases of COVID-19 remaining in the province.

New cases in the GTA:

Peel Region: 16

Halton: 2

Durham Region: 2

York Region: 3