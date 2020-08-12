Ontario is reporting 95 new cases of COVID-19, a notable uptick from a day earlier.

“Locally, 28 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted today.

Elliott says there continues to be a decline in the number of active cases with 134 more resolved infections.

Provincial labs processed over 24,500 tests yesterday.

The province reported 33 cases on Tuesday, 115 on Monday and 79 on Sunday.

More to come.