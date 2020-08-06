

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Ontario health officials reported 95 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, marking the longest stretch with fewer than 100 new cases per day since the end of March.

Ontario reported 86 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 91 on Tuesday, 88 on Monday and 116 on Sunday.

"Locally, 29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 15 of them reporting no new cases," Health Minister Christine Elliott wrote on Twitter.

She said 159 more Ontarians recovered from the virus, reducing the number of active cases remaining in the province by at least 64.

Provincial labs turned around 26,000 test results in the past 24 hours, up considerably from the 17,000 results processed on Wednesday.

