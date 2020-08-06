

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Ontario health officials reported 95 cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Thursday, marking the longest stretch with fewer than 100 new cases per day since the end of March.

Ontario reported 86 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 91 on Tuesday, 88 on Monday and 116 on Sunday, bringing the rolling five-day average down to 95.

"Locally, 29 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 15 of them reporting no new cases," Health Minister Christine Elliott wrote on Twitter.

She said 159 more Ontarians recovered from the virus, reducing the number of active cases remaining in the province by 65.

There have now been 39,809 lab confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection in Ontario, with 2,783 centrally-confirmed deaths and 35,906 recoveries.

A serological study of more than 7,000 blood samples completed in June suggested roughly 160,000 Ontario residents had been infected with COVID-19 by June 30.

The number of active cases remaining in Ontario stood at 1,120.

Provincial labs turned around 26,000 test results in the past 24 hours, up considerably from the 17,000 results processed on Wednesday.

More than 19,000 specimens remained under investigation on Thursday.

Sixty-two per cent of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours were under the age of 40, continuing a weeks-long trend.

Ottawa reported 19 new COVID-19 infections, while Toronto reported 30, Peel reported 7, York Region reported 1 infection and Durham Region reported 2.

The province said 71 people were in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms on Thursday, up from 66 on Wednesday.

Of those, 29 people were in intensive care, down one from Wednesday.

Thirteen people were breathing with the help of a ventilator, down from 15 on Wednesday.