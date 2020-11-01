Ontario reported 977 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday along with nine new deaths, as Peel approached Toronto in volume of cases reported.

“Locally, there are 279 new cases in Toronto, 238 in Peel, 130 in Ottawa and 113 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott wrote on Twitter.

Ontario reported 1,015 cases on Saturday and 896 on Friday.

Last week, modellers said the province could see anywhere between 800 and 1,200 cases per day through the month of November if no further public health measures were enacted.

There have now been 3,145 centrally-confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 since March, with a net increase in active cases of 104 in the past 24 hours.

Four of the nine deaths reported on Sunday involved residents of the long-term care system.

There are now 7,981 active cases of novel coronavirus infection in Ontario, up from 7,286 one week ago.

Provincial labs completed 37,100 tests in the past 24 hours, down from nearly 42,000 in the previous period, generating a positivity rate of at least 2.63 per cent, up from 2.4 per cent on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the GTA, Durham Region reported 31 new cases, Halton Region reported 16 new cases and Hamilton reported 21 new cases.