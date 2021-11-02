Ontario is reporting 144 new school-related cases of COVID-19 today as the number of active infections associated with the public system continues to decline.

The Ministry of Education says that there were 123 new cases in students, 20 new cases in staff and one new case in an unspecified individual confirmed over a three-day period ending on Monday afternoon.

The latest cases represent a slight decline from this time last week when 150 new infections were reported by Ontario’s publicly-funded school boards.

The number of active infections associated with schools has been on the decline for several weeks and now stands at 965.

That is down nearly 19 per cent from this time last week when it stood at 1,187.

Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area school boards account for about half – 475 – of all active cases.

But for the first time a GTHA school board – the Durham District School Board - is reporting zero active COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Ontario is also seeing a reduction in the number of schools with at least one active case.

As of today there are a total of 503 schools that have had at least one case in the last 14 days.

That is the lowest that number has been since Sept. 20.

Of the schools with active cases, four have been ordered to close due to COVID-19 outbreaks, including one in a town north of London where 16 infections have been reported among students and staff.

There are not currently any building closures in Toronto, though public health officials have declared outbreaks at 16 different schools.

They also have active investigations underway at another 69 schools in Toronto.

Since the beginning of the school year there have been a total of 4,769 school-related infections confirmed across Ontario.

That is more than double the number of cases that had been linked to schools at this point last year, however the situations are different given that the second wave was just beginning last November and eventually resulted in a rapid rise in cases that resulted in a weeks-long closure of schools following the December break.

In Ontario schools currently account for 31 per cent of all active cases. The number rises to 35 per cent if you add the 134 active cases associated with child-care centres.