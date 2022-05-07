Provincial health officials recorded a day-over-day drop in both COVID-19 hospitalizations and patients in intensive care as 24 more fatalities were added to the province’s death toll.

The Ministry of Health says there are 1,563 patients with the virus in Ontario hospitals, a notable drop from 1,662 yesterday and from 1,676 a week ago.

Forty-three per cent of hospitalized patients were admitted for COVID-19-related reasons, while 57 per cent were admitted for other reasons but subsequently tested positive for the virus.

Among those in hospital, 204 are in intensive care, down six from yesterday but up 16 compared to a week ago.

The ministry says 65 per cent were taken to hospital for COVID-19 and 35 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive.

Ontario labs processed over 14,500 PCR tests in the past 24 hours, producing a positivity rate of 13.1 per cent, down from 13.8 this time a week ago.

The province confirmed another 2,164 coronavirus cases today, however health officials say daily case counts continue to be an underestimate due to limited access to PCR tests.

The ministry says 1,377 of the infected individuals have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 395 have received two doses, 229 are partially or unvaccinated and 163 have an unknown vaccination status.

Twenty-four more deaths happened in the last month and were added to the province’s death toll today, bringing the total to 12,962 fatalities.

Three of the latest deaths were long-term care home residents.

The province administered more than 29,400 vaccine doses yesterday.

To date, 90 per cent of Ontarians aged five years and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 86 per cent have received two doses and 52 per cent have received three doses.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.