

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Ontario public health officials reported eight new cases of COVID-19 infection Tuesday morning, including five new cases in Hamilton.

The new cases bring Ontario’s total count to 180 cases and five recoveries, with a further 1,567 people under investigation.

Officials reported 32 new cases on Monday. The province's highest daily increase was on Saturday, March 14, when 42 new cases were confirmed.

The remainder of the new cases include two from London-Middlesex, and one from York Region, identified as a man in his 60s with recent travel to Costa Rica.

He presented himself to Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket and along with all other patients disclosed on Tuesday, was discharged into self-isolation.

The increase comes as the provincial government declared a two-week state of emergency to enforce even stricter forms of social distancing to combat the spread of the virus.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said Tuesday that “Toronto has some” cases of COVID-19 infection that can only be explained by community transmission of the virus.

He said several other municipalities are reporting one or two cases each that can be attributed to community transmission.

The remainder have all been found to have originated due to travel abroad or close contact with a previously confirmed case.

Canada has more than 440 confirmed cases of the virus, four deaths and 11 recovered patients so far.