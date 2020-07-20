

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario is reporting fewer than 150 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since late last week, marking a return to the somewhat lower levels of infection that it had been seeing prior to a recent uptick.

The Ministry of Health says that there were 135 new cases of the virus confirmed on Sunday.

That is down from the 164 new cases confirmed on Saturday and the 166 new cases confirmed on Friday.

It is also right in line with the five-day rolling average of 137 new cases.

The bad news is that with just 106 new recoveries added the province’s database on Sunday, the number of active cases actually increased for a third consecutive day.

There are now 1,474 active cases province-wide. At this point last week that number stood at 1,454 and had been declining for months.

Testing was also down on Sunday, as has been the case throughout the pandemic. There were just 20,913 individual tests processed, pointing to a positive rate of about 0.64 per cent. The positive rate on Saturday was around the same due to a higher volume of tests – 0.60 per cent.

Nearly half of new cases in Toronto or Peel Region

Of the 135 new cases confirmed on Sunday, nearly half of them were either in Toronto (26) or Peel Region.

Meanwhile, there were no new cases at all reported in 18 of Ontario’s 34 public health units.

The regional disparity is the reason that the province has pursued a staged reopening process with 24 of Ontario’s 34 public health units allowed to move to Stage 3 last week and another 7 expected to be given the green light today.

Toronto, Peel Region and Windsor Essex will, however, remain in stage two for now as Ontario officials await more data on the risk posed by COVID-19 in those communities.

“Just because we are going to stage three doesn’t mean we have to let our guard down,” Ontario’s Medical Officer of Health. Dr. David Williams told reporters last week. “While we are opening up things we are still asking the public to be diligent.”

More to come…