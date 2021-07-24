Ontario is reporting a slight day-over-day drop in new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths on Saturday.

Provincial health officials logged 170 new coronavirus infections today, a decrease from 192 on Friday and from 176 a week ago.

The province reported 185 new cases on Thursday, 135 on Wednesday and 127 on Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 159, up from 151 seven days ago but down from 160 yesterday. Friday marked the second straight day where the average rose slightly after months of declining.

Another 150 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,424 active cases across the province.

There have been a total of 9,311 virus-related fatalities in Ontario.

Provincial labs processed more than 19,100 tests yesterday, resulting in a positivity rate of 0.8 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

Another 133 lab-confirmed cases of variants of concern were reported in the province.

In the Greater Toronto Area, 44 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Toronto, 26 in Peel Region, four in York Region, and three in both Durham and Halton.

There are currently 132 people in intensive care units (ICU) across Ontario due to the virus, with 86 breathing with the help of a ventilator, according to the Ministry of Health.

To date, over 549,156 lab-confirmed cases and 538,421 recoveries have been reported in the province since January 2020.

More than 8.4 million people are fully vaccinated in Ontario after receiving two doses of approved vaccines.

Over 18.8 million vaccines have been administered across the province since mid-December, with 124,261 shots into arms yesterday alone.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.