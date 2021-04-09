Ontario is reporting its highest number of new cases of COVID-19 in three months as record hospitalization numbers continue to place further strain on the healthcare system.

The Ministry of Health says that there were 4,227 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday, along with another 18 deaths.

It is the highest number of new cases in any 24-hour period since 4,249 were reported back on January 8.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases has risen 31 per cent over the last week and now stands at 3,255. That is just short of the second-wave peak of 3,394 on Jan. 8.

The jump in cases also comes as Ontario’s healthcare system struggles to keep up with record hospitalizations and ICU admissions.

According to the latest Critical Care Services Ontario report, there are now 541 COVID-19 patients in Ontario’s ICUs after another 54 admissions over the last 24 hours.

The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 also jumped by 75 over the last 24 hours and now stands at 1,492, also a record.

The surging numbers prompted Ontario Health President and CEO Matthew Anderson to issue a memo to hospital leaders outside of northern Ontario on Thursday asking them to “ramp down” all elective surgeries as of Monday.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario has also informed its members that they will support them in following any critical care triage protocol implemented by the province, even if they violate pre-existing college policies in the process.

“It is a very challenging situation,” infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CP24 on Thursday when asked about the cancellation of elective surgeries and the potential for further restrictions on care. “These aren’t really elective; you aren’t choosing to have these. These are scheduled surgeries, these are important operations. These are people’s heart surgeries, people’s bone and joint surgeries and sometime cancer surgeries. They are very important and now sadly we have to restrict care because there is just a tremendous influx of patients with COVID-19 that need to be cared for, not just in the hospital ward but in the intensive care unit.”

New records in most GTA health units

Of the new cases reported on Friday, nearly half of them were either in Toronto (1,218 cases) or Peel Region (762).

In the case of Peel, it is the highest daily count over the course of the entire pandemic. It is the second highest daily count reported in Toronto and the highest since Jan. 21.

York Region (532), Durham Region (247) and Halton Region (174) also set alarming new records on Friday, as cases surged across the GTA.

The positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 6.3 per cent on more than 61,000 individual tests.