Ontario’s COVID-19 case growth continued its downward trend Thursday, falling to just 203 cases and 12 new deaths, the lowest daily increase in cases since March 28.

Five hundred-and-five patients made a full recovery on Thursday, more than double the number of new cases.

Ontario’s daily COVID-19 case growth has been below 300 cases per day through the week.

There now have been 31,544 lab-confirmed COVID-1 infections in the province, with 25,885 recovered patients and 2,487 deaths.

Eleven of those deaths occurred in people aged 20-39, 94 occurred in people aged 40 to 59, 657 occurred in people aged 60 to 79 and 1,725 occurred in those aged 80 and older.

Toronto and Peel Region combined had 131 of the 203 cases reported on Thursday.

The largest share of the new cases reported on Thursday were from people aged 40-59, representing 34 per cent of all cases.

A large share of the province will move to the next stage of economic reopening tomorrow, and Thursday’s numbers are a positive sign.

The province completed a record 24,341 tests in the previous day, producing a positivity rate of just 0.8 per cent.

A further 16,359 specimens were under investigation,

The province’s hospital occupancy also continued to fall Thursday, with 538 patients admitted across the province, down from 580 on Wednesday.

Of those, 120 patients were in intensive care, up two from Wednesday.

Eighty-seven people were breathing with the help of a ventilator, up one from Wednesday.