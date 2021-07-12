Ontario is reporting just over 100 new COVID-19 cases today as more than a dozen public health units in the province logged no new infections over the past 24 hours.

Officials confirmed 114 new COVID-19 cases today, down from 166 on Sunday and 179 on Saturday.

It is the lowest single-day tally in the province since Sept. 1.

The rolling seven-day average of new infections now stands at 184, down from 223 last week.

With 15,933 tests processed over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health is reporting a provincewide positivity rate of 0.9 per cent.

Thirteen out of Ontario's 34 public health units reported no new cases today, including Durham Region.

Elsewhere in the GTA, the regions of Halton and York reported four new cases each and nine new infections were confirmed in Peel Region.

Toronto saw just 10 new cases today, the lowest single-day total in nearly 11 months.

The highest daily case counts were reported in Grey Bruce, which saw 18 new infections, and Waterloo Region, where 15 new cases were logged.

With no new deaths confirmed today, the total number of virus-related fatalities in the province is unchanged at 9,251.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care is now 204, up slightly from 202 on Sunday but down from 228 one week ago.

Ontario has confirmed a total of 547,263 COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic and of those, 536,402 are recovered cases. This brings the active caseload in the province to 1,610, down from 1,967 seven days ago.

More than 17 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered in Ontario and on Sunday, Mayor John Tory confirmed that 60 per cent of Toronto residents have now been fully immunized.

The city has shifted its strategy to focus on inoculating people in areas where vaccination rates are notably lower.

While Toronto’s overall vaccination rate is about 78 per cent for first doses and 60 per cent with two shots, those rates drop to 59 per cent and 36 per cent respectively in the northwest corner of the city.

"We've got to work now at getting to some places where it's been a bit harder to achieve the requisite numbers and just go neighborhood by neighborhood, sometimes building by building, sometimes apartment by apartment to reach people and to convince them that they need to be vaccinated," Tory said.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.