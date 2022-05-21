Ontario reported a drop in both COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU occupancy on Saturday, and the lowest test positivity rate since late February.

Provincial labs processed just over 12,000 coronavirus tests yesterday, resulting in a positivity rate of 8.9 per cent, down from 10.7 per cent a week ago, according to the Ministry of Health.

Today marks the lowest test positivity rate since Feb. 28 when the same rate was observed.

Ontario confirmed another 1,221 infections on Saturday, however health officials say that daily case counts are an underestimate due to limited access to PCR testing.

Among the latest cases, 797 of the individuals have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 228 have received two doses, 141 are partially or unvaccinated and 55 have an unknown vaccination status.

There are currently 1,116 patients hospitalized with the virus in Ontario, down from 1,392 a week ago.

The ministry says 39 per cent of patients were admitted for COVID-19-related reasons and 61 per cent were admitted for other reasons but also tested positive for the virus.

Of those in hospital, 160 are in intensive care compared to 151 a week ago.

Fifty per cent of ICU patients were taken to hospital for COVID-19 and 51 per cent were admitted for other reasons and subsequently tested positive for the virus.

Provincial officials confirmed 13 net new virus-related deaths today with 12 occurring in the past month and one fatality happening more than a month ago.

There have been 13,159 virus-related deaths in Ontario since March 2020.

The province administered nearly 23,400 vaccine shots into arms yesterday.

To date, 90 per cent of Ontarians aged five years and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 87 per cent have received two doses and 52 per cent have received three doses.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.