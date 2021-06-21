Ontario is reporting fewer than 300 new cases of COVID-19 today with provincial health officials logging the lowest daily case count in more than nine months.

Ontario confirmed 270 new COVID-19 infections today, down from 318 on Sunday and 355 on Saturday. It is the lowest single-day tally reported since Sept. 15.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases now stands at 334, down from 503 last Monday.

With 13,828 tests processed over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health is reporting a provincewide positivity rate of 2.5 per cent, up from 1.7 per cent on Sunday but down slightly from 2.8 per cent one week ago.

Of the new cases confirmed today, 47 are in Toronto, 44 are in Waterloo, 42 are in Peel Region, and 22 are in York Region.

Another three virus-related deaths were confirmed in the province today, bringing Ontario's cumulative death toll to 9,022.

According to Critical Care Services Ontario, there are currently 323 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units across the province, down from 409 last Monday.

Sixteen of Ontario’s COVID-19 ICU patients were transferred in from Manitoba.

Due to reporting issues, the number of ICU patients today actually exceeds the province's total hospitalization number.

Ontario's active caseload is now 3,454, down from 5,434 last week.

Another 136 cases involving the more transmissible Delta variant, which was first detected in India, were confirmed by provincial health officials today. Experts have said that the variant will eventually replace the Alpha variant in becoming the dominant strain in Ontario.

Starting today, all Ontario residents who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine prior to May 9 is eligible to book their second shot.

To date, Ontario has administered 12,669,775 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine with 118,625 doses administered on Sunday alone. Close to three million Ontarians are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.