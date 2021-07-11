Ontario is reporting fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day and the lowest single-day total since early September.

Provincial health officials logged 166 new COVID-19 infections today, down from 179 on Saturday and 183 on Friday.

Today's daily case count is the lowest total reported since Sept. 9, when 149 new infections were confirmed.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases in Ontario now stands at 192.

Another six virus-related deaths were confirmed today.

With 19,651 tests completed yesterday, officials are reporting a provincewide positivity rate of 0.9 per cent, down from 1.3 per cent last Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in Ontario now stands at 202, down from 235 last week.

Of the new cases reported today, 28 are in the Region of Waterloo, 28 are in Toronto, 18 are in Peel Region and 18 are in Grey Bruce.

The declining case rates in the province come as Ontario prepares to enter Step 3 of the Ford government's reopening plan.

Last week, the premier announced that Ontario will enter Step 3 on Friday, five days ahead of schedule.

More than 50 per cent of adults in the province have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, a total of 16,997,971 doses have been administered in the province.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.